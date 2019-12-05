Self-Declared Climate Change ‘Global Leader’ Mike Bloomberg Enjoys His Own Fleet of Private Jets, Helicopters

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg, worth an estimated $54 billion, enjoys his own fleet of private jets and helicopters stationed in New Jersey while describing himself as a “global leader” on the environment and climate change.

Bloomberg, who has pledged to end the American coal industry, has for years flown around the world to his multiple million-dollar mansions in the comfort of his own private jets and helicopters — ditching commercial flights and trains that working and middle-class Americans use to travel.

In 2012, the New York Times detailed how Bloomberg would jet to his $10 million Bermuda mansion in his $42 million Dassault Falcon 900 private plane about twice a month on the weekends while he was mayor of New York City:

Private jets have practically become de rigueur among the elite; everyone who is anyone either owns one or charters one regularly. Mayor Bloomberg is no exception: his trips to Bermuda aboard his private jet often fill in the blanks on weekends when he has no public schedule. [Emphasis added]

Inside Sources described in January how Bloomberg’s private jet likely “generates an estimated 37 times more carbon emissions than the same trip on a commercial flight.” As for Bloomberg’s $7 million AgustaWestland AW109, the helicopter “burns a jaw-dropping 72 gallons of fuel every hour,” according to the report.

