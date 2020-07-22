Self-Help Guru Tony Robbins Promotes Infowars Report on COVID Testing Scandal

Motivational speaker and self-help guru Tony Robbins shared an Infowars report Tuesday breaking down a coronavirus testing scandal in Florida.

On Tuesday, Robbins tweeted to his over 3.1 million followers a July 14 article covering questionable numbers being reported by hundreds of labs in Florida – all reporting 100 percent of people tested were positive for COVID-19.

The viral report, with over 8K shares across various social media platforms, discussed how over 300 labs were reporting 100 percent positivity rates, possibly contributing to the spike in case counts, as first brought to light by Florida Atlantic University professor Rebel Cole.

Robbins had also previously shared the same report last Friday as a “reply” to another article he posted from Russian news outlet RT, which reported on the UK health minister calling for an “urgent review” of the COVID death toll after scientists claimed to have found exaggerated numbers.

Of course, the life coach directing folks to the forbidden Infowars website was not without its share of criticism.

Robbins has also been using his podcast to confront the COVID-19 hysteria being leveraged to impose global lockdowns, proposing that fear of the virus lowers the human immune system leaving the body vulnerable to illness.

It’s clear Robbins, who has also called out abuse of the #MeToo movement in 2018 and urges people to “unleash the power within,” is a free-thinker who does his own research and doesn’t conform to peer pressure.



