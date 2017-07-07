Macron summoned the French parliament to the symbol of French monarchy (after ignoring Bastille Day) and threatened lawmakers if they attempted to overrule his “reforms”.

Apparently suffering from a god-complex, the Rothschild bankster handpicked by the elite has in recent days compared himself to “Jupiter” and told journalists his thoughts are “too complex” for them to understand.

Today, he gave his first commandment as a God: All diesel and gasoline engines will be banned — apparently to teach Trump a lesson for getting out of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Never mind that only 1% of French people voluntarily choose electric cars.


