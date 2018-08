Think you look better in your latest selfie than in real life?

Then beware of “Snapchat dysmorphia,” a newly dubbed term for people seeking plastic surgery to mimic their appearance in filtered selfies, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

“Sometimes I have patients who say, ‘I want every single spot gone, and I want it gone by this week or I want it gone tomorrow,’ because that’s what this filtered photograph gave them,” dermatologist Neelam Vashi tells the Washington Post.

Read more