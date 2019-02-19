Sen. Bernie Sanders enters the 2020 presidential race

Bernie Sanders on Tuesday said on Vermont Public Radio that he is seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

The Vermont senator’s official announcement video is expected to stream online Tuesday morning.

“I wanted to let the people of the state of Vermont know about this first,” Sanders told Vermont Public radio. “And what I promise to do is, as I go around the country, is to take the values that all of us in Vermont are proud of — a belief in justice, in community, in grassroots politics, in town meetings — that’s what I’m going to carry all over this country.”

Sanders also ran in the 2016 presidential election, finishing as runner up in the Democratic primary behind Hillary Clinton. By focusing on income equality and frequently criticizing the country’s “millionaires and billionaires,” Sanders’ underdog campaign received a surge of grassroots support from young voters.

