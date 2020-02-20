Sen. Graham Claims Roger Stone Got a 'Fair Trial,' Despite Known Juror Bias

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) claimed that Roger Stone received a “fair trial,” despite a juror revealing bias before and during the trial.

After Stone was sentenced to 40 months in prison, Graham said he believed that the trial was “free from influence.”

It is important to give both the government and the accused a fair trial free from influence. I believe this has been accomplished in Mr. Stone’s case. Like all Americans, Mr. Stone can appeal the fairness of his trial and the verdict rendered. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 20, 2020

But last week, one of Roger Stone’s jurors was revealed to be a former Democratic congressional candidate who consistently posted anti-Trump content on social media.

The juror said she didn’t watch C-Span during jury selection, according to National File:

But Tomeka Hart does watch C-Span. She said so herself on Twitter:

@RepDianaDeGette watching C-Span now. Thank you for being a voice of reason–at least for trying! — Tomeka Hart (@hartformemphis) November 4, 2011

This ostensibly gives Stone a very strong case for a mistrial.

It’s also worth pointing out that the entire prosecution of Stone was an offshoot of the Russia investigation that Graham once slammed as a “criminal enterprise” in which investigators “made stuff up” to justify an illegal probe, so with that Stone shouldn’t have been prosecuted in the first place.

Graham also once decried the persecution of Brett Kavanaugh as a political witch hunt, so why would he see the persecution of Stone any differently?

Also, Ultra 12 is back by popular demand! Get the ultimate source of energy at 40% off now!