Sen. Grassley Highlights Justice Roberts' Hypocrisy In Attacking Trump

Image Credits: USCBP / Flickr.

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa said he had reservations about Chief Justice John Roberts’ response to President Donald Trump’s controversial characterization of a federal judge and the 9th District court, and suggested it was a hypocritical move based on Roberts’ previous interactions with Trump’s predecessor.

“Chief Justice Roberts rebuked Trump for a comment he made [about a] judge’s decision on asylum,” Grassley said in a tweet on Wednesday. “I don’t recall the Chief attacking Obama when that Prez rebuked Alito during a State of the Union.”

Grassley, the Judiciary Committee Chairman, appeared to be referencing a State of the Union address Obama gave in 2010, where Obama criticized the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission. The decision overturned a previous ruling that blocked corporations and unions from funding political campaigns without limits.

