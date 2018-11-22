Sen. Grassley Highlights Justice Roberts' Hypocrisy In Attacking Trump

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa said he had reservations about Chief Justice John Roberts’ response to President Donald Trump’s controversial characterization of a federal judge and the 9th District court, and suggested it was a hypocritical move based on Roberts’ previous interactions with Trump’s predecessor.

“Chief Justice Roberts rebuked Trump for a comment he made [about a] judge’s decision on asylum,” Grassley said in a tweet on Wednesday. “I don’t recall the Chief attacking Obama when that Prez rebuked Alito during a State of the Union.”

Grassley, the Judiciary Committee Chairman, appeared to be referencing a State of the Union address Obama gave in 2010, where Obama criticized the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission. The decision overturned a previous ruling that blocked corporations and unions from funding political campaigns without limits.

