Sen. Hatch Trolls Sen. Warren, Claims He’s 1/1032 T-Rex

Image Credits: Michael Jolley, Flickr.

Utah Republican Senator Orrin Hatch released his own DNA test on Twitter Monday evening in response to Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren doing the same to prove she has Native American ancestry.

Hatch, 84, tweeted, “DNA Test Results 1/1032 T-Rex. The rest: other dinosaurs.”

According to his joke, Hatch could have the same percentage T-Rex as Warren might be Native American.

The Boston Globe originally claimed on Monday that the DNA test revealed Warren was somewhere between 1/32 and 1/512 Native American, however they then corrected their story saying the numbers are actually between 1/64 and 1/1,024.

Warren’s claims of Native American heritage have long been a point of contention between the Massachusetts Democrat and President Trump. The president has called her “Pocahontas.”

When asked about the DNA test on Monday, Trump said, “She owes the country an apology. What is the percentage? 1/1000th.”

Hatch’s joke did not go over well with everyone though. The Daily Beast’s Sam Stein tweeted, “When they speak of how the old senate had more civility, recognize that Hatch has been there for decades and does stuff like this,” about Hatch.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Reporter: Trump Should Take DNA Test; May Be ‘More Native American Than Warren’

Reporter: Trump Should Take DNA Test; May Be ‘More Native American Than Warren’

U.S. News
Comments
Leftists Who Donated To Stormy Daniels' Legal Fund End Up Having to Pay Trump's Court Fees

Leftists Who Donated To Stormy Daniels’ Legal Fund End Up Having to Pay Trump’s Court Fees

U.S. News
Comments

Elizabeth Warren Melts Down in Wake of DNA Disaster

U.S. News
comments

Video Shows ‘Antifa Started The Fight’ In NYC, But NYPD Looks to Charge 9 Proud Boys

U.S. News
comments

Fake Frenchman Stephen Colbert Shills For Fake Indian Elizabeth Warren After DNA Debacle

U.S. News
comments

Comments