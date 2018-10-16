Sen. Hatch Trolls Sen. Warren, Claims He’s 1/1032 T-Rex

Utah Republican Senator Orrin Hatch released his own DNA test on Twitter Monday evening in response to Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren doing the same to prove she has Native American ancestry.

These DNA tests are quite something. pic.twitter.com/tCHmW7pJbj — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) October 15, 2018

Hatch, 84, tweeted, “DNA Test Results 1/1032 T-Rex. The rest: other dinosaurs.”

According to his joke, Hatch could have the same percentage T-Rex as Warren might be Native American.

The Boston Globe originally claimed on Monday that the DNA test revealed Warren was somewhere between 1/32 and 1/512 Native American, however they then corrected their story saying the numbers are actually between 1/64 and 1/1,024.

Warren’s claims of Native American heritage have long been a point of contention between the Massachusetts Democrat and President Trump. The president has called her “Pocahontas.”

When asked about the DNA test on Monday, Trump said, “She owes the country an apology. What is the percentage? 1/1000th.”

Hatch’s joke did not go over well with everyone though. The Daily Beast’s Sam Stein tweeted, “When they speak of how the old senate had more civility, recognize that Hatch has been there for decades and does stuff like this,” about Hatch.