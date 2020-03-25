Sen. Josh Hawley Calls for International Probe into China’s Coronavirus ‘Cover-Up’

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) introduced a resolution on Tuesday calling for an international investigation into the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) “cover-up” of the early spread of the coronavirus pandemic that then spread to the rest of the world and has affected the global economy.

The resolution lays out how China tried to hide the discovery and spread of the coronavirus and calls for an investigation into how the CPP’s handling of the coronavirus before March 11, 2020, contributed to the emergence of a global pandemic. It also calls on China to pay back all nations affected by coronavirus.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) introduced a companion bill in the House. Hawley tweeted Tuesday:

Proud to partner w/ @EliseStefanik @RepStefanik to introduce this bicameral resolution calling for #China to compensate USA and all affected countries for the harm & destruction the Communist Party unleashed w/ their lies & deception about #coronavirus.



Stefanik, a member of the House Armed Services and Intelligence Committees, said in a statement:

Since day one, the Chinese Communist Party intentionally lied to the world about the origin of this pandemic. The CCP was aware of the reality of the virus as early as December but ordered laboratories to destroy samples and forced doctors to keep silent. It is time for an international investigation into the role their cover-up played in the spread of this devastating pandemic. The CCP must be held to account for what the world is now suffering.

