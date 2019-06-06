Sen. Josh Hawley Introduces Bill Forcing YouTube to 'Stop Catering to Pedophiles'

Sen. Josh Hawley has announced legislation that would force video-sharing websites such as YouTube to turn off their recommendation systems for videos featuring children.

The bill follows a shocking New York Times report that YouTube’s algorithm system curated and recommended videos of children, helping spread the content among predators.

The videos could be, for example, home videos created and uploaded by a child that contain fleeting, accidental frames where the child is partly dressed. Curated by YouTube from its archives, those videos could be recommended to people who have viewed sexually themed content or videos of prepubescent children.

Read more



Infowars’ Owen Shroyer dropped in unexpectedly on a “Drag Queen Story Hour” event being held in Austin, Texas.