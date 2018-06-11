Sen. Lindsey Graham Calls for War in Korea if Kim Doesn’t Agree to Complete Denuclearization

Sen. Lindsey Graham said on ABC News’s “This Week” today that the United States should go to war against North Korea if North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un does not agree to eliminate North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.

“There’s really only two options: peace or war,” Graham said.

Graham indicated that he has already prepared an Authorization for the Use of Military Force that would authorize the president to go to war against North Korea if they do not give up their nuclear program and that he is hoping Senate Democrats will join him in backing that AUMF if President Trump’s efforts to negotiate an end to North Korea’s program fail.

“But here is what I would say to my Democratic colleagues: I appreciate you telling the president what a good deal would look like, but the country needs you to back the president up to get that deal,” said Graham.

“So, here’s the question for my Democratic colleagues: If diplomacy fails, will you support my efforts to authorize the use of military force as a last resort to convince North Korea and China things are going to be different this time,” said Graham. “A bipartisan AUMF would really make that letter much more credible. And if diplomacy fails, as a last resort, Democrats and Republicans need to put the military option on the table or we will never get a good deal.”

