Sen. Paul: Replace Obamacare With ‘Freedom And Choice’

Image Credits: flickr, gageskidmore.

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul is urging his Republican colleagues to replace Obamacare with a bill that gives health care consumers freedom and choice.

Paul has indicated he will not vote for the current Senate health bill because he believes it doesn’t go far enough in repealing Obamacare. Fox News’ John Roberts asked him what he hopes Obamacare replacement will look like.

“Well see my idea of replacement has always been: replace it with freedom, replace it with choice, competition, expanded health savings accounts, buy-in groups, the association health plans that I’ve been pushing across state lines where you can join a buy-in group and get a lower price,” Paul explained.

He then took a shot at his colleagues, who he feels are only replacing Obamacare with “Obamacare-lite.”

Read more


