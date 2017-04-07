Sen. Rand Paul Opposes Trump Airstrikes in Syria: 'The United States Was Not Attacked'

WASHINGTON – Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul cautioned President Donald Trump about making war in Syria Thursday evening shortly after it was announced that the Pentagon fired more than 50 Tomahawk cruise missiles on a Syrian air base.

“While we all condemn the atrocities in Syria, the United States was not attacked. The President needs congressional authorization for military action as required by the Constitution, and I call on him to come to Congress for a proper debate,” said Paul, who ran for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination against Trump.

“Our prior interventions in this region have done nothing to make us safer and Syria will be no different,” he said.

Earlier Thursday, the senator told Brian Kilmeade on Fox News Radio he was skeptical about the President’s ability to change Syria with new attacks.

Read more