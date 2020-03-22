Sen. Rand Paul Tests Positive For The Coronavirus

Image Credits: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call.

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Sunday.

“Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine,” Paul’s office said on his Twitter account. “He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.”

“He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time. Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Rand Paul.”

This marks Paul as the first U.S. Senator to contract the coronavirus.

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence also recently got tested for the Chinese coronavirus after reports emerged that both interacted with individuals who later tested positive, but results for both came back negative.

Predictably, deranged Democrats are celebrating Paul’s unfortunate diagnosis.

Politifact call Dr. Paul, “a conspiracy-minded doctor from Texas”. Really? Here’s why you should question self-appointed authority figures like Politifact & Facebook and the white-coated bureaucrats burning down the world.

