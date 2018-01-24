Sen. Ron Johnson: FBI Informant Says 'Secret Society' Held Secret Meetings Off-Site

An FBI informant has apparently informed Congress that a secret society at the FBI was holding secret meetings off-site after the election of Donald Trump.

On Special Report with Bret Baier Tuesday evening, Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) called it “corruption of the highest levels of the FBI.”

“That secret society — we have an informant that’s talking about a group that were holding secret meetings off-site,” Johnson said. “There is so much smoke here.”

This comes after text messages between FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok and senior FBI lawyer Lisa Page, his paramour, revealed that a “secret society” of officials within the FBI met the day after the election of Donald J. Trump to plot against the president-elect.

