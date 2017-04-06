Sen. Ron Johnson: 'What We Do Know About Susan Rice Is You Can't Believe What She Says'

The chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee told Breitbart News that he is very concerned about allegations that Susan Rice, President Barack Obama’s national security adviser, abused her access to intelligence reports that included incidental collection of information about associates of President Donald Trump.

“First of all, I don’t know all there is to know about what Susan Rice was doing,” said Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI).

Rice is accused of “unmasking” the names of American citizens associated with Trump in intelligence reports. Those names are deliberately cloaked to preserve the constitutional protections against warrantless monitoring enshrined in the 4th Amendment.

“What we do know about Susan Rice is you can’t believe what she says, and that is pretty obvious, so we need to get her under oath,” he said.

“It doesn’t surprise me in the slightest that the former administration would utilize the awesome power of the government–they did it with Lois Lerner and the IRS, using the IRS as a political weapon against their political opponents,” he said.

Read more