Sen. Sasse: ‘If You Can’t Say It’s Wrong to Leave Babies to Die After Birth, Get the Hell Out of Public Office’

“Get the hell out of public office” if you can’t condemn post-birth abortion, Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) said Wednesday, responding to Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s (D) comment in which he seemed to imply that the decision to abort a child could be made after birth under his new abortion bill.

In a statement denouncing Gov. Northam’s comment provided to CNSNews.com, Sen. Sasse bemoaned how quickly Democrats’ stance on abortion has deteriorated. Anyone, from any party, who can’t defend life after birth, is unfit for public office and should “get the hell out,” Sasse said in his statement:

“This is morally repugnant. In just a few years pro-abortion zealots went from ‘safe, legal, and rare’ to ‘keep the newborns comfortable while the doctor debates infanticide.’ I don’t care what party you’re from — if you can’t say that it’s wrong to leave babies to die after birth, get the hell out of public office.” — Senator Ben Sasse

Gov. Northam sparked outrage earlier in the day when he made the comments in an interview on local Washington, D.C. radio station WTOP, in which he described what would happen to a born-alive baby if his new bill is enacted:

“If a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.”

