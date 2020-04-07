Sen. Ted Cruz: Media Wants Pandemic ‘To Get Worse and Worse’ To Damage Trump

Texas Senator Ted Cruz accused the U.S. corporate media of rooting for the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic to get worse so that it will politically damage President Trump.

“You see the media — much of the mainstream media was trying to root for disaster. They’re rooting for this pandemic to be worse and worse,” Cruz said on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle Monday.

“And you saw The Washington Post self-proclaimed fact-checker was cheering about a line from the State of the Union where the President said we had the lowest unemployment in 50 years. And The Washington Post was saying, ‘Well, that didn’t stand up well to the test of time.’”

“Well, no, you moron,” Cruz continued. “We had the lowest level of African-American and Hispanic unemployment ever recorded until a global pandemic that originated in Wuhan came and ended up causing absolute chaos and catastrophe. But yet, the media — we should be coming together to root for America, to root for defeating this pandemic, to root for jobs coming back.

“And I think too many partisan Democrats want to just use this catastrophe to attack Trump rather than come together and fight for our country,’ he added.

The media’s hostile behavior towards the president amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has resulted in high disapproval among the majority of Americans over the media’s reporting.

A collection of MSM talking heads and leftist idols that are wishing for a recession and more corona-virus deaths so Trump can be voted out of office.

Get what you and your family need with today’s top-selling products now!