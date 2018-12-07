Sen. Ted Cruz, Others Announce Bill to Fund $25 Billion Border Wall

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz with three other senators introduced a bill Wednesday that is aimed at fully funding a wall along the US-Mexico border.

Cruz, along with Sen. Jim Infoe (R-Okla.), Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) and Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) introduced the WALL Act — the first legislation that would identify funding sources for the border wall.

“I have long called for building a wall as a necessary step in defending our border and stopping the flow of illegal immigration into our country,” Sen. Cruz said in a press release from the United States Senate. “The overwhelming majority of Texans and Americans want to see the border secured. The WALL Act would fully fund the border wall by closing existing loopholes that provide illegal immigrants with federal benefits and tax credits, without affecting the benefits and tax credits used by Americans.”

