Senate Candidate Becomes "Dues-Paying" Democratic Socialist

Maine Democratic Senate candidate Zak Ringelstein announced over the weekend he is now a Democratic socialist – making him the first Senate candidate from a major party to formally join the political movement.

Ringelstein, who is challenging incumbent independent Sen. Angus King, had previously declined to say if he was a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, but told the Associated Press over the weekend that he had officially joined the group.

“I stand with the Democratic Socialists, and I have decided to become a dues-paying member,” Ringelstein said. “It’s time to do what’s right, even if it’s not easy.”

Read more