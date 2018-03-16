Senate Candidate Exits Race Per Trump's Request

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore, Flickr.

Republican Senate candidate Danny Tarkanian, who’s been mounting a primary challenge to Nevada Sen. Dean Heller (R-N.V.), officially bowed out of the race following President Donald Trump’s request-via-Twitter on Friday.

“It would be great for the Republican Party of Nevada, and it’s unity if good guy Danny Tarkanian would run for Congress and Dean Heller, who is doing a really good job, could run for Senate unopposed!” Trump tweeted on Friday.

Moments later, Tarkanian released a statement announcing that he’s dropping out of the Nevada Senate race, and instead will launch his another Congressional bid in a district he lost in 2016.

Read more


Related Articles

DOJ Considering Criminal Charges Against McCabe And The Clinton Crime Network

DOJ Considering Criminal Charges Against McCabe And The Clinton Crime Network

Government
Comments
Obama DOJ Deleted 500,000 Fugitives Form Background Check Database

Obama DOJ Deleted 500,000 Fugitives Form Background Check Database

Government
Comments

Miami officials challenge law barring city from enacting gun laws

Government
Comments

BUCHANAN: Is the GOP Staring At Another 1930?

Government
Comments

Pelosi: Trump’s Proposed Border Wall Is Too High, ‘Obnoxious’ In a Civilized Society

Government
Comments

Comments