Senate Candidate Exits Race Per Trump's Request

Republican Senate candidate Danny Tarkanian, who’s been mounting a primary challenge to Nevada Sen. Dean Heller (R-N.V.), officially bowed out of the race following President Donald Trump’s request-via-Twitter on Friday.

“It would be great for the Republican Party of Nevada, and it’s unity if good guy Danny Tarkanian would run for Congress and Dean Heller, who is doing a really good job, could run for Senate unopposed!” Trump tweeted on Friday.

.@DannyTarkanian bows out of Senate GOP primary race in Nevada per requests from POTUS and aides. Says he will instead run for congress in a district he’s lost twice pic.twitter.com/VaacD4VRc1 — Gabby Morrongiello (@gabriellahope_) March 16, 2018

Moments later, Tarkanian released a statement announcing that he’s dropping out of the Nevada Senate race, and instead will launch his another Congressional bid in a district he lost in 2016.

