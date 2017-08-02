Senate Confirms Trump's New FBI director

Image Credits: Alex Wong/Getty Images.

The Senate easily confirmed President Trump’s pick to lead the FBI on Tuesday, following the abrupt firing of James Comey earlier this year.

Senators voted 92-5 on Christopher Wray’s nomination to lead the bureau. Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.), Ron Wyden (Ore.), Jeff Merkley (Ore.) and Ed Markey (Mass.) voted against the confirmation.

Tuesday’s vote caps off a largely low-drama confirmation process for Wray, who was approved unanimously by the Judiciary Committee late last month.

Multiple congressional committees, as well as the Justice Department’s investigation overseen by special counsel Robert Mueller, are probing Russia’s election interference and potential ties between Trump campaign officials and Moscow.

