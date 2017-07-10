Senate Confirms Trump's 'Regulatory Czar'

The Senate on Monday confirmed Neomi Rao to be President Trump’s so-called “regulatory czar.”

The Senate voted 54-41 along party lines to confirm Rao’s nomination to be administrator of the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA).

Often referred to as the “most powerful government office no one’s ever heard of,” OIRA oversees the federal government’s entire regulatory process. All proposed and final rules, as well as government data collections, have to be approved by the office.

Rao will now be at the helm of Trump’s deregulation agenda.

