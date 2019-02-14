Senate Confirms William Barr to be Trump's Next Attorney General

The Senate voted Thursday to confirm William Barr, President Trump’s pick to serve as his next attorney general.

Barr’s confirmation passed a 54-45 mostly party line vote in the GOP-led Senate. The vote came more than three months after Jeff Sessions, Trump’s first attorney general, was fired.

Democrats who oppose Barr’s confirmation have criticized his ability to fairly oversee special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into the Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with Russians. Many said they were alarmed by a 20-page memo Barr authored in June questioning the legitimacy of the Mueller probe and making the case that Mueller should not demand Trump “submit to interrogation about alleged obstruction.”

