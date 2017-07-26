Senate Delays Vote on Healthcare Repeal

The Senate has delayed a vote on a proposal to repeal much of ObamaCare.

The Senate had been expected to vote on the amendment, which would repeal most of the law in two years, from Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) late Tuesday morning, but made a last-minute announcement that it was being delayed until 3:30 p.m.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), the No. 2 Senate Republican, said senators wanted more time to work out a procedural “kerfuffle.”

“There was a kerfuffle over the point of order. They need to … make some other arguments to the parliamentarian,” he told reporters.

Asked if it was tied to abortion language included in the bill, he added, “I believe so.”

Democrats were expected to use the Senate’s rulebook to try to strip out a provision in the repeal amendment that included restrictions on using tax credits to buy insurance that covers abortions.

The repeal-only amendment would also cut off federal funding for Planned Parenthood.

Read More