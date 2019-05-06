Senate Democrats Delete SCOTUS Poll after it Backfires

A poll run last Friday by the official Senate Democrats Twitter account was deleted after respondents didn’t vote the way they wanted.

The poll asked if Americans would rather see a Supreme Court Justice more like Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a progressive left-leaning judge, or the conservative Brett Kavanaugh.

After the end results appeared to favor Kavanaugh, the account deleted the tweet, but not before it was screen capped, printed and taped to the offices of Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

Hey @DSCC, I saw you deleted this tweet so I printed it out and dropped it off at your building so you never forget about it. pic.twitter.com/CkimJk2L1v — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 5, 2019

We just wanted to make sure your bad idea didn’t get forgotten about @DSCC CC: @CalebJHull pic.twitter.com/jGFm8nOrUN — Calli Norton (@CalliNorton) May 5, 2019