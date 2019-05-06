Senate Democrats Delete SCOTUS Poll after it Backfires

Image Credits: Mark Wilson/Getty Images.

A poll run last Friday by the official Senate Democrats Twitter account was deleted after respondents didn’t vote the way they wanted.

The poll asked if Americans would rather see a Supreme Court Justice more like Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a progressive left-leaning judge, or the conservative Brett Kavanaugh.

After the end results appeared to favor Kavanaugh, the account deleted the tweet, but not before it was screen capped, printed and taped to the offices of Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.


