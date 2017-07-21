Senate Gears Up For Procedural Obamacare Repeal Vote, Despite Lack Of Details On Bill

The Senate is slated to take a procedural vote to repeal Obamacare next week, despite GOP lawmakers’ uncertainty on what the final legislation is going to look like.

While Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is pushing for the party to start the process, it is unclear whether the upper chamber will move forward on the revised version of the Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA) or a clean repeal, both of which appear to be short on the votes needed to pass the Senate.

“I don’t know whether we’re proceeding to the House bill, a new version of the Senate bill, the old version of the Senate bill, the 2015 repeal-and-hope-that-we-come-up-with something-in-two-years bill,” Maine Sen. Susan Collins told reporters Thursday. “I truly don’t.”

Whether enough support exists to successfully pass the motion to proceed remains unclear, especially with the absence of Arizona Sen. John McCain, who remains in his home state due to his recent cancer diagnosis. McConnell can only afford to lose one GOP vote, as no Democrats are expected to vote in favor of repealing the ACA.

