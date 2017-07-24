Senate GOP: McCain May Return For ObamaCare Vote Tuesday

Republicans expressed cautious optimism Monday that Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), who was diagnosed with brain cancer last week, will return to the Senate in time for a key ObamaCare repeal vote on Tuesday.

The final decision rests with McCain’s doctors.

The 80-year-old lawmaker underwent an emergency craniotomy last week to remove a blood clot above his left eye. He was later diagnosed with a glioblastoma, an aggressive form of cancer.

Senate aides reported last week that McCain was alert and talking to staff shortly after the operation and eager to return to Washington.

But medical experts at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix may not like the idea of him jumping back to work so soon.

