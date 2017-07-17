Senate GOP’s Healthcare Problem Is Not Trump

One big reason Senate Republicans are having trouble uniting around a plan to overhaul the nation’s health coverage is that a lot of them just don’t get along.

These intra-party clashes of personality and policy stymie the bill’s progress as much as any other political force. Sure, lawmakers are reluctant to side with President Donald Trump, particularly in traditional swing states such as Ohio or Wisconsin. And waiting in the House are conservatives who are wary of the latest Senate plan, crafted to win over centrists.

But what’s hurting the Senate’s effort to come together are the personal relationships. Or lack of them.

