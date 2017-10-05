Senate Intel Chair: Some News Outlets Will Have ‘Egg On Their Face’ For False Russia Reporting

The chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee said Thursday that some news outlets will be left “with egg on their face” over their reporting on the Russia investigation.

North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr issued the warning in an interview with CNN. He had been asked to respond to a tweet from President Trump calling on the committee to look into “Fake News Networks” in order to “see why so much of our news is just made up.”

“FAKE!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

That tweet was an apparent response to a status update provided by Burr and Senate Intelligence Committee vice-chairman Mark Warner on Wednesday regarding the panel’s investigation into Russian interference in the presidential campaign.

