Senate Probe Asks Whether Robert Mueller Alerted Obama Administration to Russian Bribery Scheme

The Senate Judiciary Committee is looking into the 2010 sale of U.S. uranium to Russia under then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and whether then-FBI Director Robert Mueller alerted the Obama administration about its investigation into Russians involved in the deal, according to Newsweek.

The FBI in 2009 had begun an investigation into corruption and extortion by senior officials of Tenex, a subsidiary of Russian nuclear company Rosatom, The Hill revealed last week. The report validated reporting by Breitbart News editor-at-large Peter Schweizer, who first wrote about the uranium deal in his book Clinton Cash.

Court filings showed that Rosatom was aware of the bribery scheme by Tenex head Vadim Mikerin, who pled guilty in 2014 to orchestrating more than $2 million in bribe payments, through accounts in Cyprus, Latvia, and Switzerland.

Despite the existence of the FBI investigation into Tenex, a Rosatom subsidiary, the Obama administration allowed the sale of Uranium One, a Canadian-based company with U.S. uranium assets, to Rosatom.

Read more