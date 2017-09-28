Senate releases driverless car bill, does not address trucking

The Senate released bipartisan legislation on Thursday that would provide the first overarching federal laws governing the driverless car industry.

The bill, authored by Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.) and Gary Peters (D-Mich.), would seek to help the car industry speed up deployment of autonomous technology by waiving traditional safety standards for up to 100,000 vehicles per manufacturer after three years.

“This legislation proposes common sense changes in law to keep pace with advances in self-driving technology,” Thune, the chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, said in a statement.

“By playing a constructive role in the development of self-driving transportation systems, our government can help save lives, improve mobility for all Americans — including those with disabilities, and create new jobs by making us leaders in this important technology,” he said.

