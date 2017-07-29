"Senate Republicans Look Like Fools" Trump Urges End To Filibuster, Claims Russia Was Against Him In 2016

After a turmoil-filled evening, President Trump is wasting no time this morning telling the American people (via Twitter) just how he feels about Russia, Republican Senators, and the Filibuster.

With the mainstream media generally ignoring the ongoing DWS-Awan Brothers debacle and shrugging off Fusion GPS involvement, Trump’s first tweet of the day should open a few eyes (although probably not)…

In other words, Russia was against Trump in the 2016 Election – and why not, I want strong military & low oil prices. Witch Hunt! https://t.co/mMSxj4Su5z — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017

As a reminder, The Hill notes that the Senate Judiciary Committee heard testimony this week claiming that Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson and others evaded registering as foreign agents even though the firm worked on part of an influence campaign to overturn the Magnitsky Act, which was passed to punish Russian officials in 2012.

As we detailed here…

Graham: So, I just want to absorb that for a moment. The group that did the dossier on President Trump hired this British spy, wound up getting it to the FBI. You believe they were working for the Russians?

Browder: That’s correct. And in the Spring and Summer of 2016 they were receiving money indirectly from a senior Russian government official.

The White House subsequently brought up the testimony, linking it to the dossier, in a press briefing.

“Today there was public testimony that further discredited the phony dossier that’s been the source of so much of the fake news and conspiracy theories, and we learned that the firm that produced it was also being paid by the Russians,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said

The firm this week accused the White House of trying to “smear” it for investigating the president’s alleged ties to Russia. The company called it “a nonsensical argument that Russia had an agent investigate and expose Russia’s influence on the election.” The Senate Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed Fusion GPS founder Simpson for testimony.

But then he refocused his aim on Healthcare, filibuster, and Republican Senators…

Republican Senate must get rid of 60 vote NOW! It is killing the R Party, allows 8 Dems to control country. 200 Bills sit in Senate. A JOKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017

The very outdated filibuster rule must go. Budget reconciliation is killing R's in Senate. Mitch M, go to 51 Votes NOW and WIN. IT'S TIME! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017

Republicans in the Senate will NEVER win if they don't go to a 51 vote majority NOW. They look like fools and are just wasting time…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017

….8 Dems totally control the U.S. Senate. Many great Republican bills will never pass, like Kate's Law and complete Healthcare. Get smart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017

If the Senate Democrats ever got the chance, they would switch to a 51 majority vote in first minute. They are laughing at R's. MAKE CHANGE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017

Of course – President Trump may need to adjust the ‘rules’ a little more since ’49’ seems to the magic number that Republican Senators can’t count above. Still, not a bad start for a Saturday morning rant.