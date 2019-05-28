Senate Republicans Vow to Crush Trump Impeachment Trial if Dems Proceed

Senate Republicans are vowing to crush the impeachment effort if the Democrat-controlled House passes articles of impeachment of President Trump.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to ensure that the measure, which has caused some friction even among Democrats, would be over before it could gain traction.

Democrats in the Senate will remain largely powerless as although McConnell will have to act on the impeachment articles, it also requires 67 votes – a two-thirds majority – to convict the president.

Read more


President Trump has ordered US intelligence agencies to work with AG Bill Barr who will declassify materials as the he sees fit.


