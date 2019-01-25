Senate Seeks Solution to Open Government, Trump Fights for Wall

U.S. senators made a new try at ending a partial month-long government shutdown through a temporary funding bill on Thursday, but President Donald Trump demanded a “down payment” for a border wall that Democrats reject.



Alex Jones breaks down the facts about the southern border that MSM continues to ignore.

After the Republican-led Senate failed to advance two measures to reopen shuttered agencies, Democratic and Republican lawmakers spoke on the Senate floor and urged quick passage of a three-week, stopgap funding bill to create time for talks on border security.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said such a measure would only work “if there is a large down payment on the wall.”

Read more



The time has come for patriots to hold Trump’s feet to the fire. Alex explains that by forcing Trump to do his job, America still has a chance to be saved from the globalist agenda.