Senate Seeks Solution to Open Government, Trump Fights for Wall

Image Credits: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call.

U.S. senators made a new try at ending a partial month-long government shutdown through a temporary funding bill on Thursday, but President Donald Trump demanded a “down payment” for a border wall that Democrats reject.


Alex Jones breaks down the facts about the southern border that MSM continues to ignore.

After the Republican-led Senate failed to advance two measures to reopen shuttered agencies, Democratic and Republican lawmakers spoke on the Senate floor and urged quick passage of a three-week, stopgap funding bill to create time for talks on border security.

President Donald Trump speaks about developments in negotiations on Capitol Hill during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said such a measure would only work “if there is a large down payment on the wall.”

The time has come for patriots to hold Trump’s feet to the fire. Alex explains that by forcing Trump to do his job, America still has a chance to be saved from the globalist agenda.


