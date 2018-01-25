Senate to hold hearing on Hawaii false missile alert

A U.S. Senate panel is holding a hearing on Thursday on the false ballistic missile alert sent out by authorities in Hawaii this month that stirred panic in the Pacific island state and prompted calls for reforms to prevent future such incidents.

“This was scary,” Senate Commerce Committee Chairman John Thune said in an interview. He said he was shocked that a notification for a purported nuclear attack was coming through a state agency.

He said he believed the hearing could produce suggestions and recommendations “for a more streamlined approach about how people get notified” of that type of emergency. “I was shocked how incoherent the whole process seemed.”

State authorities blamed human error for the false alarm issued in Hawaii on Jan. 13.

