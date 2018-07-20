Senate to Ignore House's $5 Billion Border Wall Plan

Image Credits: jonathanmcintosh / Flickr.

The Trump administration this week cheered a new House bill to spend $5 billion on a Southern border wall, but its passage is highly unlikely because Senate Republicans are already prepared to cut that number by more than two-thirds.

The fiscal year 2019 House Homeland Security Appropriations spending bill would give a major boost to border wall funding. Beyond the billions of dollars in funding for 200 miles of “new physical barrier construction” along the U.S.-Mexico border, it would also provide funding for improvements aimed at achieving “100 percent scanning” of the border within five years.

The measure will soon move to the House floor, where it can pass with an all-GOP vote and without any Democratic support.

