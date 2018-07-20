Senate to Ignore House's $5 Billion Border Wall Plan

The Trump administration this week cheered a new House bill to spend $5 billion on a Southern border wall, but its passage is highly unlikely because Senate Republicans are already prepared to cut that number by more than two-thirds.

The fiscal year 2019 House Homeland Security Appropriations spending bill would give a major boost to border wall funding. Beyond the billions of dollars in funding for 200 miles of “new physical barrier construction” along the U.S.-Mexico border, it would also provide funding for improvements aimed at achieving “100 percent scanning” of the border within five years.

Thank you to Congressman Kevin Yoder! He secured $5 BILLION for Border Security. Now we need Congress to support. Kevin has been strong on Crime, the Border, the 2nd Amendment, and he loves our Military and Vets. @RepKevinYoder has my full and total endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2018

The measure will soon move to the House floor, where it can pass with an all-GOP vote and without any Democratic support.

