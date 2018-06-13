Senate to Review Any Future North Korea Arms Treaty

Image Credits: White House / Wiki.

A future arms agreement between the United States and North Korea should be submitted to the Senate for ratification and the failure to seek advice and consent doomed Obama administration’s Iran nuclear deal, a leading senator says.

Sen. Jim Risch (R., Idaho), a senior member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said he has discussed future Senate approval of a treaty with President Trump and his senior advisers regarding new arms talks with North Korea.

“We have been taken by the North Koreans at least a couple of times, and that’s not going to happen again,” Risch said in a meeting with reporters on Monday.

