Senate Votes to Sanction Russia for Election Meddling

The Senate on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly to impose tough sanctions against Russia for meddling in the US election, invading Crimea and backing Syrian strongman Bashar al-Assad.

The bill — which passed by a 97-2 margin — includes language that would prevent President Trump from lifting the sanctions without congressional approval.

“Democrats and Republicans are joining together to warn the president he cannot lift sanctions without our approval,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

The House has not said when it will consider the bill, if at all. If it passes the House, Trump could either veto the bill measure, even though a Senate override would be likely, or sign it into law. He has not publicly backed sanctions against Vladimir Putin’s regime.

