Senate Votes to Start Debate on Obamacare Repeal as Pence is Forced to Break Tie

Image Credits: White House / Wiki.

The Senate on Tuesday voted by the narrowest margin to move forward with its Obamacare repeal push, a significant step for Republicans that still leaves senators searching for an agreement on how best to follow through on a campaign promise that has defined most of the last decade.

Vice President Mike Pence was forced to break a tie as the Senate voted 51-50 to start debate on proposals to change the landmark health-care law. The vote comes after weeks of setbacks for Republicans as party divisions stalled multiple versions of their plans to overhaul the American health-care system.

Passing the motion to proceed does not mean Republicans have a consensus on a bill they can pass. The procedural vote starts a complicated period in which senators will float varying alternatives for reshaping Obamacare.

Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, who have pushed for a bipartisan Obamacare fix, opposed the motion to proceed. The return of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., to the Senate on Tuesday after a surgery for a brain tumor meant it took three “no” votes to block the motion.

Read more


Related Articles

Scaramucci Terminates Suspected Leaker Michael Short from White House

Scaramucci Terminates Suspected Leaker Michael Short from White House

U.S. News
Comments
Rand Paul: 'Conservatives Are Getting Squat From Pork Fest Health Bill'

Rand Paul: ‘Conservatives Are Getting Squat From Pork Fest Health Bill’

U.S. News
Comments

New Study Finds Leftists Are Far More Intolerant Than Conservatives

U.S. News
Comments

Fake Street Signs Mocking Minneapolis Police Appear After Controversial Shooting

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Fox Host Doused In Water By Leftist At Campaign Event

U.S. News
Comments

Comments