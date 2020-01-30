Senator Calls For Immediate Shut Down of All Flights From China to U.S.

Senator Tom Cotton is calling for an immediate shut down of all flights from China to the U.S., warning that Beijing is lying about the full extent of the coronavirus outbreak.

The death toll from the virus, which has now reached every region in mainland China, has risen to 170 with 7,711 confirmed cases of people being infected.

Republican Senator Tom Cotton is urgently calling for stronger action to prevent the virus spreading in the United States.

“Russia has closed its ENTIRE 2,600-mile border with China. Time to shut down travel between China and US,” Cotton tweeted.

“Israel shuts down commercial flights with China. Time to shut down flights between US and China,” he tweeted separately.

Cotton also warned that the number of coronavirus cases was probably far higher than Chinese authorities are admitting to.

The Senator is also calling on the World Health Organization to reverse its decision to not the coronavirus a global health emergency immediately.

Yesterday, the CDC announced that 195 American citizens who returned from the epicenter of the virus outbreak in Wuhan were not under quarantine and would be allowed to leave March Air Reserve Base in California.

