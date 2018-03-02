Senator Chuck Schumer Votes Against Trump Judicial Nominee Because He's White

Senator Chuck Schumer voted against a Trump administration judicial nominee because he was white — and perhaps more surprisingly — Fox News and other media outlets accurately reported the news.

Sen. Chuck Schumer on Wednesday rejected the Trump administration’s nomination of Marvin Quattlebaum to fill a federal judgeship because he’s white. Schumer argued the nomination “speaks to the overall lack of diversity in President Trump’s selections for the federal judiciary.” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday voted against a nomination by the Trump administration to fill a federal judgeship — and signaled that it’s because the nominee is white. Schumer, D-N.Y., said on the Senate floor that the nomination of Marvin Quattlebaum, a white lawyer who is a partner at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough in Greenville, South Carolina, “speaks to the overall lack of diversity in President Trump’s selections for the federal judiciary.”

Quattlebaum is reportedly a Presbyterian. There’s only around 1.5 million Presbyterians in the US and white Christians in general are now a minority in the US.

Quattlebaum’s nomination, Schumer said, replaces two black judges from South Carolina whom the Obama administration nominated to fill the position — which The Post and Courier notes has long been vacant. “It is long past time that the judiciary starts looking a lot more like the America it represents,” Schumer said. “Having a diversity of views and experience on the federal bench is necessary for the equal administration of justice.” The senator said that with Quattlebaum’s nomination, the Trump administration was “taking a giant step backwards” in terms of diversity.

Incidentally, Schumer had no problem with Obama nominating Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court in 2016 even though it meant 4 out of 9 Supreme Court justices would be Jewish.

As the Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported at the time, “Jews make up just over 2 percent of the American population. They could soon take up almost half the Supreme Court bench.”

Lindsey Graham of all people actually pushed back against Schumer’s bigotry, saying his decision was a “massive step backward”:

This is political correctness run amok. Voting against a highly qualified nominee because of the color of his skin does nothing to bring our country and nation together. Frankly it is a massive step backward. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 1, 2018

Despite Schumer voting against Quattlebaum, he was nonetheless confirmed to the district judgeship on Thursday, 69-29.