Senator Cotton: China's Actions Deliberately Malevolent; Their Scientists Shouldn't Be Allowed To Study In US

Senator Tom Cotton slammed the communist Chinese government, describing its actions as “deliberately malevolent” when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic. He also suggested that Chinese students should not be allowed to study sciences within the US until the country has been properly held accountable.

Cotton said that he believes China consciously allowed the virus to spread so that the playing field would be levelled, and other countries would also experience economic disaster.

“Wherever it originated … we know that the Chinese Communist Party was both criminally negligent and incompetent at first, and then deliberately, deliberately malevolent in the way they responded to this virus, for their own people and the world,” Cotton said during a Fox News interview.

“As early as the second week of December, it was clear that this virus was spreading from person to person. By late December, it was spreading to doctors in Wuhan hospitals. Some doctors were trying to blow the whistle on these facts, and the secret police arrived at their doorsteps in the middle of the night.” Cotton added.

“So only after China fessed up to the WHO on December 31 did the world know what was happening. Yet, still they continued to deny that it was spreading from person to person into mid-January. That allowed millions of people to leave Wuhan,” Cotton continued.

“And then, finally, China continued to pressure the WHO and other countries not to stop international travel from China. That meant that hundreds of thousands of persons left China after this virus was spread far outside of Wuhan, which allowed the virus to escape China’s borders and get to the United States and get to Europe and get to essentially every country in the world.” the Senator urged.

Cotton noted that China allowed flights to continue in spite of the outbreak “because they didn’t want to see their relative power and standing in the world decline.”

“They also knew that, once this virus began to spread outside of Wuhan, it would wreak economic havoc throughout China. And, in fact, China had the first contraction in the first quarter of this year since the cultural revolution ended in the 1970s,” Cotton added.

The Senator charged that China, worried that it would fall behind the rest of the world economically, deliberately allowed the virus to spread.

“I believe the Chinese communist leaders, when they were aware of those facts by mid-January, made the conscious decision not to explain to the world that it was transmissible between humans, not to shut down travel, not to ask for American or other kind of international scientific help, but to allow this virus to escape their borders, because if they were going to suffer an economic contraction, they were not going to allow the world to continue to prosper, and China be the only country whose economy was declining.” Cotton said.

Cotton also urged that it is an injustice that the United States has trained some Chinese nationals to “go back to China to compete for our jobs, to take our business, and ultimately to steal our property and design weapons and other devices that can be used against the American people.”

“If Chinese students want to come here and study Shakespeare and the Federalist Papers, that’s what they need to learn from America,” Cotton said, adding “They don’t need to learn quantum computing and artificial intelligence from America.”

Leftists immediately took to Twitter screeching ‘racism’:

China the GOVERNMENT will send their best and brightest here to be educated to return to China to work on efforts to compete against us. That is, however, not the PEOPLE. When a white Republican from Arkansas says this it, he is referring to the PEOPLE. — Naveed Jamali (@NaveedAJamali) April 26, 2020

this racist man wants to be POTUS one day. he and his ilk must be defeated soundly so there is no doubt that bigotry is not the future of this country. we are better than @SenTomCotton @realDonaldTrump and the @gop #RacistInChief https://t.co/OoqprDY70A — otsukaresama (@gyamashita) April 27, 2020

Tom Cotton is a racist, xenophobic, anti-immigration warmonger, so of course he concurs with the SCOTUS decision on Korematsu. — Carolyn Haynes (@AskMe_idareyou) April 27, 2020

@SenTomCotton We make software here not hardware. Try computing anything without hardware. Now stop being racist and spreading dumb baseless ideas – you’re making the US look bad! — Jess (@UthinkUhaveTime) April 27, 2020

@MariaBartiromo

Shameful interview with @SenTomCotton without challenging such racist ill informed garbage is beyond me. You couldn't even bring yourself to fully back his crap other than to equate Shakespeare to our culture? Disgraceful, not what this country was founded on — Tommy McCrary Jr (@IETommyMac) April 27, 2020

Tom Cotton is a racist bigot from the word go and needs to shut his damn mouth before he embarrasses himself and the state of AR any more than he already has. I have every right to say this because I live in AR and am embarrassed he represents my state! — Beth Fullerton (@BethFullerton2) April 27, 2020

https://t.co/JTdedOxuXJ For guys like @SenTomCotton it always boils down to a blame game, finger pointing, good old heartland racist xenophobia. American universities couldn't survive without Chinese student tuitions. — Steven Woodruff (@stevendwoodruff) April 27, 2020

Sen. Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) proposes restricting Chinese students to a humanities education in US universities. (a) is there such a thing as red-lining knowledge in education? (b) does he know the tuition % that foreign students bring to US universities? he's a racist idiot. — undersecretary of distant socializing (@EastVillChris) April 27, 2020

The platinum standard of advanced multivitamin formulations is back in stock! Order Vitamin Mineral Fusion at 50% off today!