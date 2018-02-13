Senator Demands Deep State Force Trump To Accept Russian Hack Narrative

Senator Angus King (I-ME) expressed his frustration with intelligence heads for being unable to convince President Trump the Russian election hacking narrative is real.

“We cannot confront this threat with the whole of government response when the leader of the government continues to deny that it exists,” King told intel chiefs during Tuesday’s Senate Intelligence Committee hearing.

“My problem is, I talked to people in Maine who say ‘the whole thing is a witch hunt and it’s a hoax because the president told me.’”

He added he “understands the president’s sensitivity” about the Russian collusion narrative, but said it’s “a separate question.”

“But there’s no question — we’ve got before us the entire intelligence community that the Russians interfered in the election in 2016, they’re continuing to do it and they’re a real eminent threat to our elections in 8 or 9 months,” he said.

“I just wish you all could persuade the president as a matter of national security to separate these two issues.”

None of the intel chiefs had a response.

King then argued the U.S. government must punish Russia for “meddling” in the election instead of doing nothing.

“I would argue that your statement that we have done nothing does not reflect the responses that, frankly, some of us at this table have engaged in and the United States government has engaged in both during and before this administration,” responded CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

The U.S. punishing Russia for attempting to influence its election with propaganda and fake news is laughable considering the U.S.’s deep clandestine activities in other countries’ elections.

“The United States does have a well-documented history of interfering and sometimes interrupting the workings of democracies elsewhere,” reported The Washington Post. “It has occupied and intervened militarily in a whole swath of countries in the Caribbean and Latin America and fomented coups against democratically elected populists.”

“The most infamous episodes include the ousting of Iranian Prime Minister Mohammed Mossadegh in 1953 — whose government was replaced by an authoritarian monarchy favorable to Washington — the removal and assassination of Congolese leader Patrice Lumumba in 1961, and the violent toppling of socialist Chilean President Salvador Allende, whose government was swept aside in 1973 by a military coup led by the ruthless Gen. Augusto Pinochet.”

The real reason the globalists are targeting Russia is twofold: to distract from WikiLeaks’ release of John Podesta’s emails (revealing Spirit Cooking and media collusion with the Clinton campaign) that sunk Hillary Clinton’s campaign, and because Russia’s pro-Christian nationalist agenda opposes the New World Order economic model.

