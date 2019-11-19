Senator Mike Lee Evokes 'Epstein Didn't Kill Himself' Meme During Congressional Hearing

Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) brought up the viral “Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself” meme during a congressional hearing to point out the public’s concern surrounding the suspicious circumstances of billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s death in prison.

Bureau of Prisons’ director Kathleen Hawk Sawyer testified on Capitol Hill on Tuesday that the FBI was investigating Epstein’s “suicide” and if a “criminal enterprise” was involved in his death.

“There are a lot of indications, there are a lot of people who have expressed concerns culminating in the phrase ‘Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself,'” Lee told Sawyer.

Lee continued: “It was initially reported that he had died by suicide, but according to a whole lot of news reports, a private pathologist who took a look at the case said that Mr. Epstein had experienced a number of injuries that are, as he put it, ‘extremely unusual in suicidal hangings and could occur much more commonly in homicidal strangulation.'”

Lee then noted that given the security cameras in Epstein’s prison malfunctioned the night he died, authorities can’t be certain that Epstein did in fact die by suicide.

The hearing comes after Republican leadership sent a letter this week to ABC News demanding answers as to why the network killed a bombshell story on Epstein in 2016.

ABC News anchor Amy Robach, who in a leaked recording revealed that the network sat on the Jeffrey Epstein scandal for 3 years, is a “hundred percent” certain that Epstein was murdered.

