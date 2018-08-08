Senator Slams Harris’ Call for More Kavanaugh Documents

Sen. Tom Cotton (R., Ark.) called out Sen. Kamala Harris (D., Calif.) on Twitter Wednesday as she called for the release of documents showing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s “full record,” reminding her she’s already said she’ll vote no on his confirmation.

Senate Democrats have called for every document Kavanaugh touched while serving as staff secretary to President George W. Bush, which Republicans have deemed a waste of time seeing as those concerned papers Kavanaugh himself didn’t write. Republicans agreed documents from his tenure as White House legal counsel from 2001 to 2003 are relevant.

You already said you're voting no, without a hearing or even a meeting with him. Your mind is made up, @SenKamalaHarris, you don't need any more documents. https://t.co/lcEB7raKFI — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) August 8, 2018

Harris complained on Twitter Monday that the only documents from Kavanaugh’s record received by the Senate “have been pre-approved by George W. Bush and Steve Bannon’s lawyer – a man who also used to work for Kavanaugh. It’s unacceptable. We need to see his real, full record.”

