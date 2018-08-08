Senator Slams Harris’ Call for More Kavanaugh Documents

Image Credits: Office of Attorney General Kamala Harris / Wikimedia Commons.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R., Ark.) called out Sen. Kamala Harris (D., Calif.) on Twitter Wednesday as she called for the release of documents showing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s “full record,” reminding her she’s already said she’ll vote no on his confirmation.

Senate Democrats have called for every document Kavanaugh touched while serving as staff secretary to President George W. Bush, which Republicans have deemed a waste of time seeing as those concerned papers Kavanaugh himself didn’t write. Republicans agreed documents from his tenure as White House legal counsel from 2001 to 2003 are relevant.

Harris complained on Twitter Monday that the only documents from Kavanaugh’s record received by the Senate “have been pre-approved by George W. Bush and Steve Bannon’s lawyer – a man who also used to work for Kavanaugh. It’s unacceptable. We need to see his real, full record.”

Read more

While we have you…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Green Party 'Space Alien' May Have Wrecked Dem's Hopes In Ohio

Green Party ‘Space Alien’ May Have Wrecked Dem’s Hopes In Ohio

Government
Comments
Trump-Backed Balderson Claims Dramatic Victory In Crucial Ohio House Race

Trump-Backed Balderson Claims Dramatic Victory In Crucial Ohio House Race

Government
Comments

Democratic Socialism Would Cost $218 Trillion Over 30 Years – Report

Government
Comments

Chicago Mayor’s Re-Election In Doubt After 11 Killed, None Arrested In Bloody Weekend

Government
Comments

How the Media Embraced Fake News About Trump Tower Meeting

Government
Comments

Comments