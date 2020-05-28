Senator To Google: 'Kowtowing To Communist China Is Unacceptable'

Image Credits: Marcio Rodrigo Machado/S3studio/Getty Images.

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) penned a letter to Google this week asking for an explanation as to why the company censored YouTube comments that were critical of the Chinese Communist Party, rejecting a previous claim from Google that it was a ‘technical error’ they are trying to fix.

The case stems from a human-rights activist discovering that YouTube is seemingly censoring at least two Chinese-language phrases that the Communist government finds offensive.

The phrases are “communist bandit” and “50-cent party”.

When it looked into the matter, The Verge found that YouTube has placed the phrases on a filter that automatically deletes them, no matter what context they are used in. The report noted that it is a strange practice by Google because YouTube is completely blocked in China anyway.

Senator Hawley said in his letter to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, that the behaviour is part of a “long disturbing pattern” of pandering to the Communist party.

“This kowtowing is unacceptable,” Hawley wrote, adding that “Selling out American principles to curry favor with communist officials is no way to run an American business — regardless of who else is doing it.”

Prior to Hawley’s letter, Indiana Rep. Jim Banks also wrote to Google this week demanding an explanation as to why the company is censoring criticism of the Chinese government, even on videos uploaded by Americans and hosted in the US.

Google is actively censoring Americans in America in order to cosy up to the Communist Chinese government.

Is it time to regulate big tech yet?

Save 40 to 60% off our best-selling products during our Memorial Day Super Sale!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Cosmic bursts unveil universe's missing matter

Cosmic bursts unveil universe’s missing matter

Science & Tech
Comments
Terrestrial bacteria can grow on nutrients from space

Terrestrial bacteria can grow on nutrients from space

Science & Tech
Comments

Head of Site Integrity & Election Security at Twitter Thinks There Are “Actual Nazis in the White House”

Science & Tech
comments

Twitter Slaps ‘Fact Check’ Censor On Trump Tweet About ‘Rigged Election’

Science & Tech
comments

‘Intro to a good dystopian film’: Amazon & media roasted online after TV stations aired segments scripted by company’s PR team

Science & Tech
comments

Comments