Senators debate bringing in Comey for Round 2

A key Senate panel is considering whether to step up its battle to meet with former FBI Director James Comey, who gave dramatic testimony this week to a competing committee.

Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee are debating subpoenaing Comey to compel his testimony.

The move would mark a dramatic escalation of their effort to dig into Russia’s election interference and potential ties between the Trump campaign and Moscow.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) told The Hill that she and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), the chairman of the committee, have discussed forcing Comey to appear before their panel.

“He asked me and I said I would,” said Feinstein, who made it clear that she would defer to Grassley on a timeline for the decision.

