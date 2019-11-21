Senators Demand Trump Halt Huawei License Approvals

Reuters is now reporting that more than a dozen US senators have demanded the Trump administration to halt the Commerce Department from issuing licenses to US firms that conduct business with Huawei.

On Wednesday, the Trump administration allowed some suppliers to restart sales with the Chinese telecom after it was placed on a blacklist for national security threats over the summer.

The Commerce Department started issuing licenses on Wednesday to some US firms to conduct business with Huawei. One US official told Reuters that 300 license requests were filed, and half of those requests were processed by late Wednesday. Another source told Reuters that most of the licenses were for sales of cell phone and non-electronic parts.

But by Thursday, a bipartisan group of 15 US senators had enough with President Trump’s games. They demanded the administration to halt the Commerce Department from issuing licenses immediately.

Senators wanted the administration to provide Congress with a detailed report outlining specific criteria for determining whether or not the approval of any license poses a national security threat.”

The letter was signed by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Senator Tom Cotton; the demands read: “congressional leaders “be notified prior to the issuance of any licenses to US firms to sell components to Huawei and its affiliates.”

Republicans Ben Sasse, John Cornyn, Josh Hawley, and Rick Scott and Democrats Elizabeth Warren, Richard Blumenthal, Ron Wyden, and Cory Booker also signed the letter.

President Trump has slammed Huawei for spying and put it on a trade blacklist over the summer after trade talks with China collapsed. The blacklist has prevented US firms from selling electrical components to Huawei unless granted special licenses.

The Trump administration has spent a great deal of effort in labeling Huawei as a national security threat but now wants companies to do business with the Chinese telecom. The idea behind granting licenses was to produce positive “trade optimism” and save stocks from rolling over.

