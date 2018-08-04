Senators Ignore US Internet Troll Farms While Blaming Russia

Recently, the Senate Intelligence Committee held a hearing on the use of social media misinformation campaigns by foreign actors.

While the Senators did address the Russian internet troll farms known as Internet Research Agency, there was a gap in their hearing when it comes to the troll farms being utilized in other countries, including the United States.

Thanks to Edward Snowden, we are aware of the United Kingdom’s Joint Threat Research Intelligence Group who state they’re monitoring the accounts of “domestic extremists” who fit the profile similar to Tommy Robinson.

Meanwhile, Canada has admitted it employs its own online secret police.